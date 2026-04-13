EU Data Act Brings Yet More Questions For Medtech

 
• By George Underwood
  
Padlock over EU map, symbolizing the EU General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR. Also suitable for DORA, AI Act, ePivacy or ePR and ETIAS Travel Information or EU Copyright directives
Varying interpretations of EU data rules have created hurdles for pharma companies (Shutterstock)

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