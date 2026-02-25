Pink Sheet
Oregon’s EPR Program Faces Federal Injunction, Raising Legal Questions for Similar State Laws
Feb 25 2026
•
By
Eileen Francis
A US district court has issued a preliminary injunction preventing Oregon from enforcing its packaging EPR law against members of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors — an early and significant legal test of state EPR programs.

