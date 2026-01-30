Medtech Companies Seek More Device Input Into EU’s Cardiovascular Disease Plan

EU Attention To CVD Means Impetus For Digitization, Innovation

 
• By Ashley Yeo
  
AI Cardiology
MedTech Europe's Olbrechts: “Interesting angles, but we believe sufficient funding is needed to make the Plan a reality” (Shutterstock)

More from Policy & Regulation

More from Medtech Insight