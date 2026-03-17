FDA Report Highlights Persistent Postmarket Burden In Implants, Commodity Quality Issues

 
• By Elizabeth Orr
  
Orthopedic and cardiovascular implants, as well as basic hospital supplies, accounted for a large share of medical device safety alerts in 2023-2024 – but for every different reasons, a new report to Congress shows. (Shutterstock)

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