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MHRA’s Commatteo Points To Pivotal Period For AI Regulation And Airlock 3
UK’s AIaMD Sandbox Gets Funding Momentum With Phase 3 Ahead
Apr 13 2026
•
By
Ashley Yeo
UK's AI regulatory planning is set to reach an interim peak in summer 2026
(Shutterstock)
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