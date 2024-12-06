Medtech Insight
Keep an eye on next year’s over-the-counter drug user fee negotiations for insights into the incoming Republican administration's approach to device regulation, attorneys said in a recent webinar. Other areas to watch include AI and diagnostics regulation, with potential bipartisan agreement on AI oversight
A Medtronic-funded study will use Tempus’ Next Cardiology platform to identify aortic and mitral heart valve disease patients who are being undertreated.
The FDA’s final guidance on PCCPs for AI-driven devices highlights rapid advancements in health care AI, providing a roadmap for future progress. It emphasizes iterative improvements, version control, and maintaining device safety and effectiveness.
During an online seminar Tuesday, the FDA offered guidance on registration and listing requirements for lab-developed tests that will go into effect on 6 May 2026.
Incoming EU health commissioner gets to grips with need for MDR review and faces demands from council ministers for centralized elements in EU devices legislation.
As the consultation period draws to a close for the UK’s new inclusion and diversity guidance, researchers and sponsors are being invited to participate in a pilot next year to submit a diversity plan as part of their clinical trial application.
The agency also will not expand the guidance categories that may be issued “for immediate implementation” without prior public comment, but more guidance documents could be issued in Q&A or bulleted formats, the agency said.
After raising $68m series B funding in September, Neo Medical's announced on 2 December that its entire product portfolio has secured EU MDR approval. Co-CEO and founder Vincent Lefauconnier explained the rationale to Medtech Insight.
The head of the Korea Regulatory Science Center discusses why regulatory science is crucial, the country's efforts to improve in the area and the center's strategic bridging role.
Exact Sciences lowered its full-year 2024 midpoint guidance by $90m. Commercial adjustments to the sales force are being made "to fix the basics," senior company executives told the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
We do not want the commission to wait for its targeted evaluation before making regulatory changes to the MDR and IVDR, medtech industry representatives tell Galway meeting. They shared their vision of what could happen next.
Guardant Health expects to break even by 2028. A positive pricing outlook for the Guardant 360 lab test could bring this forward by maybe one year, CFO Mike Bell told the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
A recent pilot program from public-private partnership MDIC attempted to apply the FDA’s established Voluntary Improvement Program framework to manufacturers with known compliance issues. Participants found an improved mindset, a better relationship with the FDA, and conclusions to ongoing enforcement actions.
How a medical doctor with software development interests who is pursuing a career in medtech consultancy claims to have exposed a huge overspend on the EU’s medical device database. But is he comparing like for like?
A new FDA guidance addresses concerns about device shortages due to ethylene oxide (EtO) restrictions by allowing manufacturers of class III devices to switch sterilization sites before filing a PMA or HDE, helping to prevent supply chain disruptions and ensuring timely device sterilization.
Boston Scientific’s Head Of Urology Says Axonics Acquisition ‘Brings A More Comprehensive Gender Balance’
Medtech Insight spoke with Meghan Scanlon, president of Boston Scientific’s urology division, about integration plans for the recently acquired Axonics medtech. The purchase adds sacral neuromodulation to Boston Scientific’s portfolio, a global market that research reports valued at $1.6bn in 2023.
Martin Makary’s ties to a compounder and telehealth company offering compounded GLP-1s may concern the drug industry and raise questions about his fundamental beliefs in the FDA’s role regulating drug manufacturing.
Illumina's successful appeal to the European Court of Justice could transform life science transactions. However, the ruling has notable limitations and further jurisdictional stretch from the European Commission is expected, said Latham and Watkins lawyers at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.