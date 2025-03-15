  1. Home
Study: Nearly 30% Of Device Adverse Event Reports Don’t Meet Deadline

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

Data recently published in The BMJ found that almost 30% of device adverse event reports filed with the US FDA are late or missing accurate date information. A relatively small number of companies account for more than half of the late reports.

EU Pushes Faster Route For Innovative And Orphan Devices

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

Existing legislation already offers a route, albeit rarely used, for orphan and innovative devices to reach the market more quickly. It should be used more; manufacturers and notified bodies do not need to wait for official changes to the EU’s medtech regulations.

Senate Committee Advances Makary Nomination After Last-Minute Hiccup

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

President Trump’s CDC director nominee was pulled after vaccine positions appeared too extreme for some Republicans, but the nominations to lead the FDA and NIH advanced to the Senate floor despite last-minute drama.

Industry Gives Broad Welcome To Abolition Of NHS England But Needs Time To Weigh Impact

 
• By Ashley Yeo

Insight into the knock-on effects on innovation adoption and procurement is keenly awaited by medtechs.

AAOS 2025: AcuityMD Study Finds Innovation Continues To Drive Outpatient Spinal Procedures

 
• By Marion Webb

A new study by AcuityMD, presented at AAOS 2025, highlights the continued shift of spinal surgeries to the outpatient setting, with state-by-state variability in ASC adoption. While hospitals still dominate spinal procedures, advancements in minimally invasive techniques and medical technologies are major drivers of spinal surgeries in the ASC setting.

Neuromod Raises $10.9M To Grow US Reach And Further Real-World Evidence

 
• By Natasha Barrow

Dublin-based Neuromod has closed a €10m ($10.9m) series B funding round to bring a "new standard of care" to patients with tinnitus.

Altered EU-US Medtech Trade Dynamics Could Endanger Patient Health

If medtech becomes embroiled in the EU-US trade war, access to critical and innovative medical devices will be under threat.

More FDA Transitions: CDRH Deputy Director Out, New Chief of Staff And General Counsel In

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

The US FDA is seeing more staff turnover this week, with CDRH deputy director for science Douglas Kelly announcing his departure while the agency gets a new chief counsel and chief of staff.

Amplitude Acquisition Marks Global Medtech Entry With High Potential In India For Zydus

 
• By Vibha Ravi

Zydus Lifesciences plans to expand global markets for patented products of French orthopedic tech company Amplitude Surgicals which it is acquiring from PE firm PAI Partners and others. Could the European business also serve as a buffer to upheaval in the US amid talks of tariffs?

Libre 3 Sensors: With Second Plant Online, Abbott Aims For Under-Penetrated ‘Intensive Insulin’ Segment

 
• By Shubham Singh

Abbott’s international sales could be a key driver as firm looks to partnerships with insulin pump companies.

Dexcom Eyes US FDA Clearance For 15-Day CGM, But Insurance Coverage Remains Uncertain

 
• By Shubham Singh

Tempering expectations on the immediate market impact for the upgraded continuous glucose monitor, Dexcom notes insurance coverage and pump integrations will take time to finalize.

US Federal Trade Commission Challenges Surmodics-Biocoat Merger Over Antitrust Concerns

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

A planned merger between medical device coating manufacturers Surmodics and Biocoat is facing an antitrust lawsuit from the US Federal Trade Commission. The FTC believes the move would create an illegal monopoly.

GOP Continuing Resolution Would Fund FDA At 2024 Levels

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Democrats are raising concerns that the continuing resolution intended to fund the government for the remainder of fiscal year 2025 gives Trump too much power, though it is unclear whether the FDA would be as impacted as other agencies.

European Health Data Space: Commission And Industry’s Key Principles And Priorities

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

The European Commission has published a 44-page EHDS Q&A while industry has issued a joint paper emphasizing the importance of a stakeholder forum just as the EHDS Regulation is published and is due to enter into force.

HIMSS 2025: Interview with Aneesh Chopra, Arcadia’s Chief Strategy Officer, About The Future Of Health Data, Interoperability, AI

 
• By Marion Webb

Medtech Insight sat down with Arcadia's chief strategy officer Aneesh Chopra to discuss interoperability, industry standards and the future of health care data and AI.

HHS Buyout Offer Exempts FDA Reviewers And Inspectors

 
• By Derrick Gingery

The $25,000 buyout, in addition to the early retirement program and layoffs, is intended to reduce the size of the US HHS workforce.

UK MHRA Holds 2025 Device Registration Fee Increase

 
• By Ashley Yeo

Most fees and fee uplifts proposed by the UK MHRA to begin in April 2025 will be implemented on schedule. A general 8.85% increase will be applied to all statutory fees, but the new medical devices registration fee is subject to ongoing review and/or alternative options.

China Strikes Back After Trump Ups Tariffs; Administration Further Delays Tariffs On Canada And Mexico

 
• By Brian Bossetta

In response to the Trump administration increasing its tariffs on imports from China, Beijing announced a ban on gene sequencers from US biotech firm Illumina, signaling a full-blown trade war could be in the making. Trump also pushed the deadline for implementing tariffs on Canada and Mexico back by another month.

HIMSS 2025: Panel Discusses Interoperability In Health Care, Opportunities And Challenges

 
• By Marion Webb

During a panel discussion at HIMSS, experts highlighted the shift in digital health funding in 2024 with “mega funds” dominating the space and big tech companies developing foundational models that large health care customers use to address multiple use cases. They noted, however, there is ample room for smaller companies to develop technologies adjacent to incumbent systems.

New German Coalition Expected To Prioritize Prevention And Healthcare Deregulation

 
• By Ashley Yeo

Germany’s Union parties may have little alternative than to bring the SPD into a new four-year coalition, says Clifford Chance partner and life sciences legal expert Gunnar Sachs. Health policy will likely see both textural and structural changes.