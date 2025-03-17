Medtech Insight
Careology and Entia are partnering to “alleviate the burden of routine patient assessments” on people with cancer. The two early-stage London-based health tech startups already provide services to UK National Health Service (NHS) patients.
Data recently published in The BMJ found that almost 30% of device adverse event reports filed with the US FDA are late or missing accurate date information. A relatively small number of companies account for more than half of the late reports.
Existing legislation already offers a route, albeit rarely used, for orphan and innovative devices to reach the market more quickly. It should be used more; manufacturers and notified bodies do not need to wait for official changes to the EU’s medtech regulations.
President Trump’s CDC director nominee was pulled after vaccine positions appeared too extreme for some Republicans, but the nominations to lead the FDA and NIH advanced to the Senate floor despite last-minute drama.
Insight into the knock-on effects on innovation adoption and procurement is keenly awaited by medtechs.
A new study by AcuityMD, presented at AAOS 2025, highlights the continued shift of spinal surgeries to the outpatient setting, with state-by-state variability in ASC adoption. While hospitals still dominate spinal procedures, advancements in minimally invasive techniques and medical technologies are major drivers of spinal surgeries in the ASC setting.
Dublin-based Neuromod has closed a €10m ($10.9m) series B funding round to bring a "new standard of care" to patients with tinnitus.
If medtech becomes embroiled in the EU-US trade war, access to critical and innovative medical devices will be under threat.
The US FDA is seeing more staff turnover this week, with CDRH deputy director for science Douglas Kelly announcing his departure while the agency gets a new chief counsel and chief of staff.
Zydus Lifesciences plans to expand global markets for patented products of French orthopedic tech company Amplitude Surgicals which it is acquiring from PE firm PAI Partners and others. Could the European business also serve as a buffer to upheaval in the US amid talks of tariffs?
Libre 3 Sensors: With Second Plant Online, Abbott Aims For Under-Penetrated ‘Intensive Insulin’ Segment
Abbott’s international sales could be a key driver as firm looks to partnerships with insulin pump companies.
Tempering expectations on the immediate market impact for the upgraded continuous glucose monitor, Dexcom notes insurance coverage and pump integrations will take time to finalize.
A planned merger between medical device coating manufacturers Surmodics and Biocoat is facing an antitrust lawsuit from the US Federal Trade Commission. The FTC believes the move would create an illegal monopoly.
Democrats are raising concerns that the continuing resolution intended to fund the government for the remainder of fiscal year 2025 gives Trump too much power, though it is unclear whether the FDA would be as impacted as other agencies.
The European Commission has published a 44-page EHDS Q&A while industry has issued a joint paper emphasizing the importance of a stakeholder forum just as the EHDS Regulation is published and is due to enter into force.
HIMSS 2025: Interview with Aneesh Chopra, Arcadia’s Chief Strategy Officer, About The Future Of Health Data, Interoperability, AI
Medtech Insight sat down with Arcadia's chief strategy officer Aneesh Chopra to discuss interoperability, industry standards and the future of health care data and AI.
The $25,000 buyout, in addition to the early retirement program and layoffs, is intended to reduce the size of the US HHS workforce.
Most fees and fee uplifts proposed by the UK MHRA to begin in April 2025 will be implemented on schedule. A general 8.85% increase will be applied to all statutory fees, but the new medical devices registration fee is subject to ongoing review and/or alternative options.
China Strikes Back After Trump Ups Tariffs; Administration Further Delays Tariffs On Canada And Mexico
In response to the Trump administration increasing its tariffs on imports from China, Beijing announced a ban on gene sequencers from US biotech firm Illumina, signaling a full-blown trade war could be in the making. Trump also pushed the deadline for implementing tariffs on Canada and Mexico back by another month.
During a panel discussion at HIMSS, experts highlighted the shift in digital health funding in 2024 with “mega funds” dominating the space and big tech companies developing foundational models that large health care customers use to address multiple use cases. They noted, however, there is ample room for smaller companies to develop technologies adjacent to incumbent systems.