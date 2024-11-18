Medtech Insight
Abbott is celebrating the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Ireland for diabetes care.
A short consultation has been launched by the UK MHRA on elements of devices regulation for Great Britain that have evolved since the first consultation on UKCA marking in 2021.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services has generated both cautious optimism and concerns in the medtech sector, with concerns including a less science-based regulatory environment and potential user fee cuts.
Despite the growing risks cybersecurity poses to the US healthcare system, the Department of Health and Human Services continues to face challenges in meeting the threat, according to a report from the GAO. The new report also provides recommendations for the department to beef up its cyber defenses.
News We’re Watching: Schwarzenegger ZB’s Chief Movement Officer; J&J Ottava Enters Clinical Trials; Dassault, FDA Develop First Guide For Virtual Twins
This week, Zimmer Biomet announced a new role of chief movement officer for Arnold Schwarzenegger, J&J MedTech receives IDE approval for Ottava, Dassault Systèmes with US FDA develop first guide for virtual twins, Mainz Biomed and Thermo Fisher team up to fight colorectal cancer.
The EU’s PRRC role can differ substantially according to the circumstances at individual companies. But there is a need to further understand and shape PRRC's responsibilities so there is strong consistency across the board, PRRCs and associated stakeholders heard recently in Malaga.
Massachusetts-based Harbinger Health has partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York to accelerate the validation of its AI-driven blood test for early-stage cancer detection. The company also recently presented encouraging data at two conferences.
Far-reaching AI regulations issued in the European Union also hold implications for US firms, a recent journal article claims. Companies that sell, use, import or distribute AI devices in the EU are all affected.
Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election once again is creating a potentially unsettling transition process for the FDA. While it is far from clear that the new administration actually will want to disrupt the agency, there are several ways it could happen.
Medtech engineering association shares concerns over regulations, innovation and EU competitiveness with remainder of medtech industry.
France’s medtech sector is strong, growing and innovative. Medtech Insight spoke to several French medtech leaders about the unique features and pitfalls their industry may face.
The EU medtech regulations are being targeted for change, with many amendments being critical for the sector and patients. Ireland’s Niall MacAleenan explained why tackling governance is the most critical part of this at a recent meeting in Galway.
Attorneys with law firm Gibson Dunn believe that fewer investors will be investigated for False Claims Act violations under the incoming Trump administration but expect other policy to go full steam ahead.
23andMe cut 40% of its workforce and will discontinue its therapeutic program as part of ongoing restructuring. This comes after a data breach, series of layoffs and the resignation of its board members.
The US FDA has increased the number of devices cleared through its breakthrough program, which the agency established in 2015 to expedite access to products aimed at treating life-threatening and debilitating diseases.
Behind the scenes, there were many conflicting, but also useful discussions, which ultimately shaped the message the European Parliament delivered to the European Commission in late October about the need for changes to the Medical Device and IVD Regulations.
Octave Bioscience’s Multi-Biomarker Test Provides Key Insights To Predict Multiple Sclerosis Disease State
Octave Bioscience’s CEO Doug Biehn sat down with Medtech Insight at HLTH to talk about the company’s plans for expanding their multivariate biomarker blood test for MS analysis and development of a diagnostic for Parkinson’s disease.
The US FDA’s advisory panel on general and plastic surgery devices voted in favor of agency approval for a novel medical device for treating early stage, low-risk breast cancer as a potential alternative to lumpectomy. The agency is expected to make its decision on the device early next year.
News We’re Watching: Medicare Payments For Renal Denervation; Acquisitions for Tempus And Boston Sci; LumiThera And Caris Land FDA Authorizations
This week, renal denervation systems from Medtronic and Recor won Medicare coverage; Boston Scientific bought cardiac-mapping firm Cortex; Veravas and Phanes Biotech teamed up on an Alzheimer’s diagnostic; and more.