7 Start-Ups At HLTH 2024: Shaking Up Medtech’s Business Model, ‘AI’ For Cancer Detection, MCI Assessment, Validation, Monitoring
Medtech Insight was on the ground at HLTH looking for innovative companies. Learn about seven start-ups using AI to help physicians detect conditions including prostate and breast cancers, seizures and heart failure; assess patients for cognitive decline validate and deploy algorithms, and monitor patients in and out of the hospital.
This week, Medtronic and Hologic announced major safety issues; the US government awarded $110m to innovators in women’s health; CDC partnered with Quest on a bird flu diagnostic; and more.
When former FDAer Steve Silverman last wrote for us, there was no formal successor to Jeff Shuren as director of CDRH. With the elevation of acting director Michelle Tarver, the future is becoming more clear.
The European Parliament is making a formal appeal to the European Commission to accelerate its EU MDR revision plans.
The co-founder of Pure Global discusses the regulatory consultancy's use of AI to support clients’ marketing submissions and other needs, as well as the AI-enabled medtech landscape and opportunities in China and Southeast Asia for accessing patient data for AI development purposes.
The US FDA has published a final guidance document providing stakeholders with a framework for various safety evaluations they should consider when developing medical products for newborns, including devices. The guidance focuses on long-term evaluations of neurodevelopmental safety.
Findings of Germany’s latest annual survey of medtech opinion and business confidence are a wake-up call for European industry and heap further criticism on the EU MDR.
The second of six implementing acts for the Health Technology Assessment Regulation has now been adopted. It deals with how the European Medicines Agency is to cooperate with the European Commission and HTA experts in Europe.
House Republicans say the FDA has not done enough to support its laboratory safety office, despite past recommendations.
Oxford Medical Products (OMP) announced positive results from its first randomized controlled trial of weight loss device Sirona, an inert dual-polymer hydrogel pill that expands in the stomach to mechanically suppress appetite. CEO Camilla Easter views the device as complementary and potentially synergistic with GLP-1 receptor agonists “at a fraction of the cost.”
An agreement between the EU and Switzerland potentially opening the way for renewal of the MRA – enabling barrier-free cross-border medtech trade – could be concluded as early as December. More good news for Switzerland, relating to the acceptance of FDA-approved products into the country, could follow in Q1 2025.
Acting director Michelle Tarver has been named the new permanent director of the US FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.
During the Medtech Conference in Toronto, a panel of industry leaders discussed the gaps that remain in women’s healthcare and said innovation can help narrow them.
‘Unicorn’ Startup Owkin On EU’s AI Act, Funding Needs: ‘Europe Doesn’t Want To Be Under-Competitive’
The EU Artificial Intelligence Act, the first official AI regulation globally, entered into force on 1 August 2024. Two months on, Medtech Insight sits down with AI diagnostic startup Owkin’s chief diagnostic officer Meriem Sefta, and senior vice president of public affairs and impact Yedidia Levy-Zauberman, to discuss how the company is adapting to the EU AI Act, the opportunity it presents, and what is needed next for AI deployment in the EU.
The European Parliament wants the European Commission to revise the Medical Device Regulation within 100 days. But EU member state authorities warn of the consequences of rushing matters.
Deloitte Center for Health Solutions surveyed 85 leaders from medtech organizations for its report, “Is Generative AI changing the game for medtech?” Respondents replied overwhelmingly “yes,” while acknowledging the industry thus far has only scratched the surface of AI’s potential.
Abbott’s Diabetes Care Division has recorded meteoric growth over recent years. Partnerships and a laser-focused strategy for driving patient access are at the core of its success, says Chris Scoggins, SVP of commercial operations and marketing.
The public alongside clinicians and industry experts is asked to submit ideas for reforming the NHS via a dedicated online platform ahead of the new NHS Plan in 2025.
This week, Hologic announced it would pay $350m for uterine fibroid treatment firm Gynesonics; the US FDA authorized a Novocure cancer treatment and a surgical robot from CMR Surgical; and the IMDRF announced 15 new members.
Venture capital investment in healthtech is showing signs of early recovery in the first half of 2024 after the long hangover of a downturn that followed booming investments during the pandemic years, according to a new report from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Despite ongoing challenges, healthtech is on a positive trajectory and hovers between $3.5bn and $4.5bn per quarter, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.