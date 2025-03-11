  1. Home
US Federal Trade Commission Challenges Surmodics-Biocoat Merger Over Antitrust Concerns

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

A planned merger between medical device coating manufacturers Surmodics and Biocoat is facing an antitrust lawsuit from the US Federal Trade Commission. The FTC believes the move would create an illegal monopoly.

GOP Continuing Resolution Would Fund FDA At 2024 Levels

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Democrats are raising concerns that the continuing resolution intended to fund the government for the remainder of fiscal year 2025 gives Trump too much power, though it is unclear whether the FDA would be as impacted as other agencies.

European Health Data Space: Commission And Industry’s Key Principles And Priorities

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

The European Commission has published a 44-page EHDS Q&A while industry has issued a joint paper emphasizing the importance of a stakeholder forum just as the EHDS Regulation is published and is due to enter into force.

HIMSS 2025: Interview with Aneesh Chopra, Arcadia’s Chief Strategy Officer, About The Future Of Health Data, Interoperability, AI

 
• By Marion Webb

Medtech Insight sat down with Arcadia's chief strategy officer Aneesh Chopra to discuss interoperability, industry standards and the future of health care data and AI.

HHS Buyout Offer Exempts FDA Reviewers And Inspectors

 
• By Derrick Gingery

The $25,000 buyout, in addition to the early retirement program and layoffs, is intended to reduce the size of the US HHS workforce.

UK MHRA Holds 2025 Device Registration Fee Increase

 
• By Ashley Yeo

Most fees and fee uplifts proposed by the UK MHRA to begin in April 2025 will be implemented on schedule. A general 8.85% increase will be applied to all statutory fees, but the new medical devices registration fee is subject to ongoing review and/or alternative options.

China Strikes Back After Trump Ups Tariffs; Administration Further Delays Tariffs On Canada And Mexico

 
• By Brian Bossetta

In response to the Trump administration increasing its tariffs on imports from China, Beijing announced a ban on gene sequencers from US biotech firm Illumina, signaling a full-blown trade war could be in the making. Trump also pushed the deadline for implementing tariffs on Canada and Mexico back by another month.

HIMSS 2025: Panel Discusses Interoperability In Health Care, Opportunities And Challenges

 
• By Marion Webb

During a panel discussion at HIMSS, experts highlighted the shift in digital health funding in 2024 with “mega funds” dominating the space and big tech companies developing foundational models that large health care customers use to address multiple use cases. They noted, however, there is ample room for smaller companies to develop technologies adjacent to incumbent systems.

New German Coalition Expected To Prioritize Prevention And Healthcare Deregulation

 
• By Ashley Yeo

Germany’s Union parties may have little alternative than to bring the SPD into a new four-year coalition, says Clifford Chance partner and life sciences legal expert Gunnar Sachs. Health policy will likely see both textural and structural changes.

Mexico’s Medtech Ecosystem Weighs US Tariff Moves But Braces For Turmoil

The US administration added another layer of confusion after its overnight pronouncements on Mexican tariffs. For medtech, the uncertainty remains, and while the potential impact on the industry might still seem to be a simple question of bilateral trade math, which in itself is huge, the ramifications go even deeper – and wider, writes Bernard Murphy.

Makary Focuses On Chronic Disease Prevention, Rebuilding Trust In FDA During Senate Hearing

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

The FDA commissioner nominee offered few details on device policy, but said he was open to funding device postmarket surveillance through user fees. He also offered some defense of staff cuts while saying he would perform his own assessment before planning any more.

Recall Alerts For Boston Scientific, Philips, J&J, And More

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

The US FDA has announced seven device safety actions in recent days. The most serious, which relates to a manufacturing defect in Boston Scientific’s Accolade pacemaker, has been linked to 832 injuries and two deaths.

Boston Scientific Targets Multi-Billion Hypertension Market With SoniVie Acquisition

 
• By Natasha Barrow

Boston Scientific has entered the multi-billion hypertension treatment market with the acquisition of Israel-based startup SoniVie, developer of the TIVUS intravascular ultrasound system for the treatment of high blood pressure by artery nerve ablation.

Navigating High-Risk AI In EU Medtech: Essential Legal Tips From Experts

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

Are you selling a high-risk AI-enabled device or service? Understanding the next steps is crucial. A team of legal experts has shared valuable advice to help you start to understand the complexities.

Analysis: Competition Increases Amid China Medtech Market Growth

 
• By Mainbayar Badarch

China's medical equipment industry is growing rapidly, driven by limited domestic presence in high-cost segments and increasing adoption of local products in areas like monitoring equipment, defibrillators, and ventilators. International giants dominate the high-end market, but domestic companies such as Neusoft Medical Systems and Mindray Medical are making significant strides.

Medtech M&A Is Thriving, Reports McKinsey

 
• By Natasha Barrow

Only one year in the last decade involved more medtech acquisitions worth over $1bn than 2024, said McKinsey. A new report from the consulting firm found that despite an overall fall in activity for the life science sector, the economic and regulatory environment may support a strong rebound in dealmaking.

With Layoffs Still Expected, Early Retirement Option Offered To US FDA And HHS Staff

 
• By Derrick Gingery and Elizabeth Orr

The Voluntary Early Retirement Authority (VERA) plan would make many FDA employees with 20 or more years of service eligible for retirement, potentially increasing senior staff departures as the agency develops more layoff plans.

ACLA: Clinical Labs Hold ‘The Power Of Knowing’ For Patients

 
• By Brian Bossetta

ACLA wants policymakers to see the vital role clinical labs play in delivering better health outcomes for patients and improving public health, especially in their potential for catching diseases early.

Global Medtech Guidance Tracker: February 2025

 
• By Vibha Sharma

Stay current on regulatory guidelines from around the world with Medtech Insight's Guidance Tracker. Over 30 documents have been posted on the tracker since its last update.

Leadership Changes In UK Healthcare: Medtech Pledges To Work With New MHRA Chief Executive

 
• By Ashley Yeo

Lawrence Tallon will succeed June Raine as MHRA chief executive on 1 April. UK medtechs will prioritize an early meeting with the man who since 2020 has served as deputy chief executive of Guy’s and St Thomas' NHS Trust.