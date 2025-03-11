Medtech Insight
A planned merger between medical device coating manufacturers Surmodics and Biocoat is facing an antitrust lawsuit from the US Federal Trade Commission. The FTC believes the move would create an illegal monopoly.
Democrats are raising concerns that the continuing resolution intended to fund the government for the remainder of fiscal year 2025 gives Trump too much power, though it is unclear whether the FDA would be as impacted as other agencies.
The European Commission has published a 44-page EHDS Q&A while industry has issued a joint paper emphasizing the importance of a stakeholder forum just as the EHDS Regulation is published and is due to enter into force.
HIMSS 2025: Interview with Aneesh Chopra, Arcadia’s Chief Strategy Officer, About The Future Of Health Data, Interoperability, AI
Medtech Insight sat down with Arcadia's chief strategy officer Aneesh Chopra to discuss interoperability, industry standards and the future of health care data and AI.
The $25,000 buyout, in addition to the early retirement program and layoffs, is intended to reduce the size of the US HHS workforce.
Most fees and fee uplifts proposed by the UK MHRA to begin in April 2025 will be implemented on schedule. A general 8.85% increase will be applied to all statutory fees, but the new medical devices registration fee is subject to ongoing review and/or alternative options.
China Strikes Back After Trump Ups Tariffs; Administration Further Delays Tariffs On Canada And Mexico
In response to the Trump administration increasing its tariffs on imports from China, Beijing announced a ban on gene sequencers from US biotech firm Illumina, signaling a full-blown trade war could be in the making. Trump also pushed the deadline for implementing tariffs on Canada and Mexico back by another month.
During a panel discussion at HIMSS, experts highlighted the shift in digital health funding in 2024 with “mega funds” dominating the space and big tech companies developing foundational models that large health care customers use to address multiple use cases. They noted, however, there is ample room for smaller companies to develop technologies adjacent to incumbent systems.
Germany’s Union parties may have little alternative than to bring the SPD into a new four-year coalition, says Clifford Chance partner and life sciences legal expert Gunnar Sachs. Health policy will likely see both textural and structural changes.
The US administration added another layer of confusion after its overnight pronouncements on Mexican tariffs. For medtech, the uncertainty remains, and while the potential impact on the industry might still seem to be a simple question of bilateral trade math, which in itself is huge, the ramifications go even deeper – and wider, writes Bernard Murphy.
The FDA commissioner nominee offered few details on device policy, but said he was open to funding device postmarket surveillance through user fees. He also offered some defense of staff cuts while saying he would perform his own assessment before planning any more.
The US FDA has announced seven device safety actions in recent days. The most serious, which relates to a manufacturing defect in Boston Scientific’s Accolade pacemaker, has been linked to 832 injuries and two deaths.
Boston Scientific has entered the multi-billion hypertension treatment market with the acquisition of Israel-based startup SoniVie, developer of the TIVUS intravascular ultrasound system for the treatment of high blood pressure by artery nerve ablation.
Are you selling a high-risk AI-enabled device or service? Understanding the next steps is crucial. A team of legal experts has shared valuable advice to help you start to understand the complexities.
China's medical equipment industry is growing rapidly, driven by limited domestic presence in high-cost segments and increasing adoption of local products in areas like monitoring equipment, defibrillators, and ventilators. International giants dominate the high-end market, but domestic companies such as Neusoft Medical Systems and Mindray Medical are making significant strides.
Only one year in the last decade involved more medtech acquisitions worth over $1bn than 2024, said McKinsey. A new report from the consulting firm found that despite an overall fall in activity for the life science sector, the economic and regulatory environment may support a strong rebound in dealmaking.
The Voluntary Early Retirement Authority (VERA) plan would make many FDA employees with 20 or more years of service eligible for retirement, potentially increasing senior staff departures as the agency develops more layoff plans.
ACLA wants policymakers to see the vital role clinical labs play in delivering better health outcomes for patients and improving public health, especially in their potential for catching diseases early.
Stay current on regulatory guidelines from around the world with Medtech Insight's Guidance Tracker. Over 30 documents have been posted on the tracker since its last update.
Lawrence Tallon will succeed June Raine as MHRA chief executive on 1 April. UK medtechs will prioritize an early meeting with the man who since 2020 has served as deputy chief executive of Guy’s and St Thomas' NHS Trust.