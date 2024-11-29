  1. Home
Exact Sciences: Lower Guidance, But Payer Care Gap Programs Plan Shows Promise

 
• By Natasha Barrow

Exact Sciences lowered its full-year 2024 midpoint guidance by $90m. Commercial adjustments to the sales force are being made "to fix the basics," senior company executives told the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Medtech Industry Backs Two-Speed EU MDR Revision And Rapid Changes

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

We do not want the commission to wait for its targeted evaluation before making regulatory changes to the MDR and IVDR, medtech industry representatives tell Galway meeting. They shared their vision of what could happen next.

Guardant Health Eyes Earlier Breakeven As Liquid Biopsy Boosts Outlook

 
• By Natasha Barrow

Guardant Health expects to break even by 2028. A positive pricing outlook for the Guardant 360 lab test could bring this forward by maybe one year, CFO Mike Bell told the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

MDIC’s ASC Pilot Shows Continuous Improvement Approach May Work For More Manufacturers

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

A recent pilot program from public-private partnership MDIC attempted to apply the FDA’s established Voluntary Improvement Program framework to manufacturers with known compliance issues. Participants found an improved mindset, a better relationship with the FDA, and conclusions to ongoing enforcement actions.

Have Costs For The EU’s Medtech Database Spiraled Out Of Control?

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

How a medical doctor with software development interests who is pursuing a career in medtech consultancy claims to have exposed a huge overspend on the EU’s medical device database. But is he comparing like for like?

FDA Allows Some Sterilization Site Changes to Combat Device Shortages

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

A new FDA guidance addresses concerns about device shortages due to ethylene oxide (EtO) restrictions by allowing manufacturers of class III devices to switch sterilization sites before filing a PMA or HDE, helping to prevent supply chain disruptions and ensuring timely device sterilization.

Boston Scientific’s Head Of Urology Says Axonics Acquisition ‘Brings A More Comprehensive Gender Balance’

 
• By Marion Webb

Medtech Insight spoke with Meghan Scanlon, president of Boston Scientific’s urology division, about integration plans for the recently acquired Axonics medtech. The purchase adds sacral neuromodulation to Boston Scientific’s portfolio, a global market that research reports valued at $1.6bn in 2023.

Device Industry Hopes Trump’s FDA Nominee Will Support Medtech Innovation

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith

Martin Makary’s ties to a compounder and telehealth company offering compounded GLP-1s may concern the drug industry and raise questions about his fundamental beliefs in the FDA’s role regulating drug manufacturing.

Deal-Making May Not Be Easier Despite Illumina and Grail’s European Court of Justice Victory

 
• By Natasha Barrow

Illumina's successful appeal to the European Court of Justice could transform life science transactions. However, the ruling has notable limitations and further jurisdictional stretch from the European Commission is expected, said Latham and Watkins lawyers at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Germany’s DRGs And Hospital Reform Cleared For January Launch

 
• By Ashley Yeo

Germany’s governing coalition may have folded, but embattled health minister Lauterbach has championed his hospital reform bill to the last. Now voted through in the upper house of parliament, the bill to reform diagnosis related groups and hospital care delivery will come into force on 1 January.

Proposed Bill Would Grow Medicare Coverage For Breakthrough Devices

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

The US Senate is considering a bill to expand Medicare coverage for breakthrough devices and diagnostics, removing the five-per-year limit imposed by CMS’ Transitional Coverage for Emerging Technology (TCET).

News We’re Watching: FDA Recalls Communication Pilot; Cardinal Buys Two Firms; Medtronic Diabetes App Cleared

 
• By Marion Webb, Brian Bossetta, Natasha Barrow, and Elizabeth Orr

This week, the US device center announced a pilot program to speed communications about high-risk recalls; Cardinal paid $3.9B for Advanced Diabetes Supply Group and GIA Alliance; a companion diagnostic for Merck lung cancer drug Tepmetko got FDA clearance; and more.

Generative AI Devices The Focus Of First FDA Digital Health Advisory Committee Meeting

 
• By Brian Bossetta

In its inaugural two-day meeting, the FDA Digital Health Advisory Committee discussed the promise of generative AI-enabled medical devices as well as challenges the agency faces in premarket evaluation, benefit/risk analysis, and postmarket monitoring.

European Commission Needs More Manpower To Drive Medtech Change

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

Increased staffing would enable the commission's device unit to drive urgent regulatory changes more quickly, leading cardiologist Alan Fraser tells Galway meeting

When It Comes To Stroke Care, Spanish Start-Up Embodies ‘Time Is Brain’ Medical Principle To Save Neurons And Lives

 
• By Marion Webb

Medtech Insight spoke with executives from Spanish medtech firm Time is Brain about their wearable device that monitors stroke victims in real time, potentially saving lives.

Dr. Oz, TV Personality And Cardiac Surgeon, Gets Nod To Head CMS

 
• By Cathy Kelly

Oz is widely seen as a gifted health communicator and has device-industry cred, but brings little experience running a large government organization or with the policy and budget challenges confronting Medicare and Medicaid.

Olivér Várhelyi Confirmed In EU Commission’s Health Role

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

The EU’s health nominee may not be as controversial as the recent US one, but the candidate being grilled has proved the least popular of the commissioner nominations with MEPs

Policy Leaders Press For More Medtech Support In Face Of Political Turmoil

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

At a recent Washington, DC conference, key government figures expressed optimism that bipartisan efforts will continue to drive advancements in medical technology, even amidst political challenges. They also emphasized the importance of supporting ARPA-H and BARDA initiatives.

Companies Will Face Increased Regulatory Challenges In 2025, Pair Of Reports Say

 
• By Brian Bossetta

Medical device manufacturers are among the companies that will face more regulatory challenges in the coming year. Two new reports look at the growing complexity of the regulatory landscape organizations will have to navigate.