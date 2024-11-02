  1. Home
Medtechs Applaud UK Life Sciences Fund But Seek Lowering Of £8M Project Threshold

• By Ashley Yeo

The Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund, set out in the UK budget last month, is live for applications. More UK medtechs would benefit if the cost threshold were scaled down, the industry argues.

News We’re Watching: HistoSonics Secures $90M VA Deal, CRC Blood Test Deemed Less Cost-Effectiveness, More

• By Marion Webb, Elizabeth Orr, Natasha Barrow, and Brian Bossetta

This week, HistoSonics announced it will bring its ultrasound system for destroying liver tumors into VA hospitals, Edwards Lifesciences reports encouraging TRISCEND II trial results at TCT, study finds blood test for CRC screening are less cost-effective than alternatives, and more.

HLTH 2024: GE HealthCare’s Chief AI Officer Says Future Of AI No Longer A Black Box

• By Marion Webb

Medtech Insight talked with GE HealthCare’s chief AI officer Parminder “Parry” Bhatia at HLTH about the firm’s new CareIntellect for Oncology offering to help clinicians make efficient use of multimodal patient data, his vision for projects within AI Innovation Lab, and the future of AI in health care.

University Of Cambridge Project Nimble Genomics Discusses Brain Cancer Liquid Biopsy

• By Natasha Barrow

University of Cambridge's soon-to-be spun-out Nimble Genomics is among grant-winning projects in Capital Enterprise's Cancer Tech Accelerator. Medtech Insight spoke to clinical oncologist and Nimble founder Henno Martin and co-founder Radek Lach to learn more what about the brain cancer blood test’s prospects in an increasingly competitive liquid biopsy space.

IVD Makers And Clinical Labs Wary Of LDT Rule Effects

• By Elizabeth Orr

Clinical labs and diagnostics firms alike are still grappling with the likely impact of the FDA’s final rule on LDTs, speakers said in a recent webinar. Key areas of concern: The potential for lab consolidation, lack of clarity on when clearance is necessary, research-use tests, and the hesitation imposed by an ongoing lawsuit and upcoming election.

Commission’s Newly Proposed Consultation Process Offers Bonus For Innovation

• By Amanda Maxwell

The European Commission has issued a draft document setting out the potential conditions for joint HTA scientific consultations on medical devices taking place in parallel with consultations with an expert panel.

FDA Advisory Committee Focuses On Improving Informed Consent For Patients Volunteering For Device Trials

• By Brian Bossetta

The US FDA’s Patient Engagement Advisory Committee met Wednesday to discuss ways the agency can empower patients thinking about whether to participate in clinical trials of regulated medical products. Central to the committee’s discussion was not only the type of information patients need to evaluate when considering joining a study, but how that information should be presented to them.

Beta Bionics Launches iLet Bionic Pancreas With Abbott’s Latest-Generation CGM

• By Marion Webb

Beta Bionics’ automated insulin delivery system is now pairable with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus CGM.

EC Releases Document On Device Shortage Reporting Obligations

• By Amanda Maxwell

Device supply interruptions and withdrawals, now common in the EU, could threaten patient safety. Newly issued manufacturer guidance from the European Commission is intended to improve transparency and minimize disruption.

Hospital Equipment Spending Gets A Boost In UK Budget

• By Ashley Yeo

UK chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves said her 2024 budget announcement would address the problem of ‘hospitals being without the equipment they need.’

Abbott’s New Vascular Leader Makes TCT Debut

• By Elizabeth Orr

After more than 20 years in patient care, cardiologist Ethan Korngold became chief medical officer for Abbott’s vascular business in April. How was his first conference on the industry side of the table? “Incredibly invigorating,” he said, offering updates on Abbott’s Ultreon and Esprit BTK product lines.

Nordic Medtech Experts Urge More Collaboration On Health Technology Assessments

• By Francesca Bruce

European cross-country HTA collaborations have much to learn from each other to keep prices from rising unfairly, Nordic health technology assessment experts say, adding that talks on collaboration are also ongoing with HTA bodies outside the continent.

FDA Updates Cybersecurity Page With New Publications For Cybersecurity Awareness Month

• By Brian Bossetta

Recognizing October as cybersecurity awareness month, the US FDA has added new publications to its list of resources concerning the cybersecurity of medical devices.

HLTH 2024: GE HealthCare Unveiled AI-Driven Platform To Quickly Provide Patient Data To Oncologists

• By Marion Webb

At HLTH 2024, GE HealthCare unveiled CareIntellect for Oncology, a generative AI-driven platform to help oncologists quickly assess patient data across multiple sources to save time and improve treatment planning. The platform, currently in evaluation at two US hospitals, is set for launch in the second half of 2025.

Uncertainty Abounds With SEC Climate Reporting Rule Tied Up In Courts

• By Lauren Nardella

Despite questions surrounding the SEC rule, including disputes being litigated in the US Eighth Circuit, companies must prepare to meet the new climate disclosure requirements in addition to related mandates in California and abroad. Experts emphasize opportunities beyond compliance.

Guardant’s CMO On Future Of Liquid Biopsy, CDx, And Next Directions For Shield Test

• By Barnaby Pickering

Craig Eagle, chief medical officer of Guardant Health, provides his view on an increasingly competitive liquid biopsy market in this interview with Medtech Insight.

7 Start-Ups At HLTH 2024: Shaking Up Medtech’s Business Model, ‘AI’ For Cancer Detection, MCI Assessment, Validation, Monitoring

• By Marion Webb

Medtech Insight was on the ground at HLTH looking for innovative companies. Learn about seven start-ups using AI to help physicians detect conditions including prostate and breast cancers, seizures and heart failure; assess patients for cognitive decline validate and deploy algorithms, and monitor patients in and out of the hospital.

News We’re Watching: Medtronic and Hologic Safety Actions, $110M For Women’s Health, Brain Cancer CDx Approved

• By Brian Bossetta and Elizabeth Orr

This week, Medtronic and Hologic announced major safety issues; the US government awarded $110m to innovators in women’s health; CDC partnered with Quest on a bird flu diagnostic; and more.

Opinion: The Fog at CDRH Is Lifting (a Bit)

• By Steve Silverman

When former FDAer Steve Silverman last wrote for us, there was no formal successor to Jeff Shuren as director of CDRH. With the elevation of acting director Michelle Tarver, the future is becoming more clear.

European Parliament Wants EC’s MDR Revision Proposals By End Of March 2025

• By Amanda Maxwell

The European Parliament is making a formal appeal to the European Commission to accelerate its EU MDR revision plans.