Incoming EU health commissioner gets to grips with need for MDR review and faces demands from council ministers for centralized elements in EU devices legislation.
As the consultation period draws to a close for the UK’s new inclusion and diversity guidance, researchers and sponsors are being invited to participate in a pilot next year to submit a diversity plan as part of their clinical trial application.
The agency also will not expand the guidance categories that may be issued “for immediate implementation” without prior public comment, but more guidance documents could be issued in Q&A or bulleted formats, the agency said.
After raising $68m series B funding in September, Neo Medical's announced on 2 December that its entire product portfolio has secured EU MDR approval. Co-CEO and founder Vincent Lefauconnier explained the rationale to Medtech Insight.
The head of the Korea Regulatory Science Center discusses why regulatory science is crucial, the country's efforts to improve in the area and the center's strategic bridging role.
Exact Sciences lowered its full-year 2024 midpoint guidance by $90m. Commercial adjustments to the sales force are being made "to fix the basics," senior company executives told the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
We do not want the commission to wait for its targeted evaluation before making regulatory changes to the MDR and IVDR, medtech industry representatives tell Galway meeting. They shared their vision of what could happen next.
Guardant Health expects to break even by 2028. A positive pricing outlook for the Guardant 360 lab test could bring this forward by maybe one year, CFO Mike Bell told the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
A recent pilot program from public-private partnership MDIC attempted to apply the FDA’s established Voluntary Improvement Program framework to manufacturers with known compliance issues. Participants found an improved mindset, a better relationship with the FDA, and conclusions to ongoing enforcement actions.
How a medical doctor with software development interests who is pursuing a career in medtech consultancy claims to have exposed a huge overspend on the EU’s medical device database. But is he comparing like for like?
A new FDA guidance addresses concerns about device shortages due to ethylene oxide (EtO) restrictions by allowing manufacturers of class III devices to switch sterilization sites before filing a PMA or HDE, helping to prevent supply chain disruptions and ensuring timely device sterilization.
Boston Scientific’s Head Of Urology Says Axonics Acquisition ‘Brings A More Comprehensive Gender Balance’
Medtech Insight spoke with Meghan Scanlon, president of Boston Scientific’s urology division, about integration plans for the recently acquired Axonics medtech. The purchase adds sacral neuromodulation to Boston Scientific’s portfolio, a global market that research reports valued at $1.6bn in 2023.
Martin Makary’s ties to a compounder and telehealth company offering compounded GLP-1s may concern the drug industry and raise questions about his fundamental beliefs in the FDA’s role regulating drug manufacturing.
Illumina's successful appeal to the European Court of Justice could transform life science transactions. However, the ruling has notable limitations and further jurisdictional stretch from the European Commission is expected, said Latham and Watkins lawyers at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
Germany’s governing coalition may have folded, but embattled health minister Lauterbach has championed his hospital reform bill to the last. Now voted through in the upper house of parliament, the bill to reform diagnosis related groups and hospital care delivery will come into force on 1 January.
The US Senate is considering a bill to expand Medicare coverage for breakthrough devices and diagnostics, removing the five-per-year limit imposed by CMS’ Transitional Coverage for Emerging Technology (TCET).
This week, the US device center announced a pilot program to speed communications about high-risk recalls; Cardinal paid $3.9B for Advanced Diabetes Supply Group and GIA Alliance; a companion diagnostic for Merck lung cancer drug Tepmetko got FDA clearance; and more.
In its inaugural two-day meeting, the FDA Digital Health Advisory Committee discussed the promise of generative AI-enabled medical devices as well as challenges the agency faces in premarket evaluation, benefit/risk analysis, and postmarket monitoring.
Increased staffing would enable the commission's device unit to drive urgent regulatory changes more quickly, leading cardiologist Alan Fraser tells Galway meeting