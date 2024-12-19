Medtech Insight
The medtech industry played a pivotal role in the first Trump administration, most notably during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the sector was also impacted by the administration’s deregulation push and trade posture towards China, including tariffs. So, should stakeholders expect more of the same in a second Trump term, or brace for uncertainty and change?
Dexcom invests $75m in ŌURA, cementing a data-sharing partnership with the smart ring developer.
The implosion of the German coalition government left unfinished business for the medtech industry. The coalition to emerge from the 23 February general election must consult more with industry, Spectaris’ head of medtech Marcus Kuhlmann said at Medica 2024.
Namandje Bumpus' departure means there is no obvious, internal candidate to serve as acting commissioner when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January and the Senate works to confirm a new leader.
An interactive look at medtech and diagnostics deals made during November 2024. Data courtesy of Biomedtracker.
Jonathan Kamerman, ambulatory monitoring and diagnostics, national sales leader at Philips, discusses leveraging and managing patient data to solve hospital pressure points.
Following the Council of the EU’s early December meeting, a strong consensus is emerging among industry and policymakers on the nature of many aspects of the much-needed reform of the EU’s medtech regulations.
The Top 100 ranking of global medtechs by revenues for 2023 illustrated how the leaders continue to tailor innovation to users and patients according to market trends while driving portfolio management for growth.
The settlement with the SEC closes out safety issues around the company’s Alaris infusion pumps. BD reportedly failed to alert investors or the FDA of known problems with the infusion pumps’ software for several years.
Bayer Consumer Health snaps up digital therapeutic Cara Care for its Precision Health business with an eye to developing its self-care capabilities.
UK MHRA updates timings for key elements of the new system of medtech regulation in Great Britain and prepares to assess IVD sector views.
With debate intensifying in the EU over potential EMA oversight of device regulation, life sciences lawyer, Alison Dennis, is advocating for a distinct European Devices Agency to streamline and improve current regulations.
Top 100 publicly listed medtech companies ranked by global revenues, and listings for the top cardiology, orthopedic, IVD and imaging performers based on 2023 or 2023-24 revenues, are now available from Medtech Insight.
There is considerable pressure now on the European Commission to complete its targeted evaluation of the EU’s medical device regulations and start rectifying many of its shortfalls that are impacting patients and industry alike
Nvidia shows its commitment to developing AI capabilities in Vietnam with VinBrain acquisition and two new AI research and data centers.
The US FDA has issued its first communication as part of a new pilot program the agency initiated to increase transparency in recalls of high-risk medical devices. The early alerts are meant to minimize the time between the FDA finding out about a potential issue and informing stakeholders.
Penetration testing, which involves ethical hackers identifying vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them, is crucial for securing medical devices against cyber threats. The process is essential for compliance with regulations, preventing financial losses, and ensuring patient safety, cybersecurity experts say.
Applications for the AI Airlock regulatory sandbox pilot phase closed in October. The selected technologies address hospital administrative load, earlier treatment intervention and real-time AI monitoring.
New tax on firms will leave less room for business growth, UK medtechs fear.
Santhosh Nair, president of Thermo Fisher Scientific's ImmunoDiagnostics , talks to Medtech Insight about Thermo Fisher's "secret sauce,” the Allergon company, and what is next for Thermo Fisher.