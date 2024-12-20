  1. Home
MTI100 - Into 2025: Investor Optimism Ahead As Big Medtech Proves ‘It’s All About Value’

 
• By Ashley Yeo

Pressure to exploit connected care functionality is accelerating the shift in care delivery away from the inpatient setting. Medtechs are reshaping to maximize faster-growth opportunities.

EU Seeks Yet More Input To Understand Where Medtech System Is Struggling

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

Only a week ago, the European Commission launched a consultation to which medtech stakeholders were invited to reply. Now it has launched a survey. Why two separate calls in one month and how will that information be used?

UK Startup Lenus Health Partners With NHS To Deliver COPD Support

 
• By Natasha Barrow

MHRA AI Airlock participant Lenus Health has secured three UK provider agreements for use of its COPD predictive AI risk stratification tool for use in the NHS.

Nine New December EU Regulatory Documents You Can’t Afford To Ignore

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

New documents on clinical investigation reports, how to apply to notified bodies and the process of submitting information about devices being discontinued feature among nine critical new documents published by medtech authorities in December 2024.

Pickleball, Smart Homes, Brain Games, Caregiving AgeTech Take Centerstage At AARP’s CES 2025 Presence

 
• By testing and Marion Webb

AARP returns to CES 2025 with pickleball court, 13,000-square-foot booth, up to 30 start-ups in AgeTech Collaborative showcasing innovations for brain health, active living, caregiver solutions, programming, and more.

Looking Back At Trump’s First Term Could Help The Medtech Industry Prepare For His Second

 
• By Brian Bossetta

The medtech industry played a pivotal role in the first Trump administration, most notably during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the sector was also impacted by the administration’s deregulation push and trade posture towards China, including tariffs. So, should stakeholders expect more of the same in a second Trump term, or brace for uncertainty and change?

Dexcom Participates In ŌURA $200M Series D Funding Round

 
• By Natasha Barrow

Dexcom invests $75m in ŌURA, cementing a data-sharing partnership with the smart ring developer.

German Medtechs Urge Incoming Government To Be More Collaborative

 
• By Ashley Yeo

The implosion of the German coalition government left unfinished business for the medtech industry. The coalition to emerge from the 23 February general election must consult more with industry, Spectaris’ head of medtech Marcus Kuhlmann said at Medica 2024.

Planned Departure Of FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Could Leave Leadership Vacuum

 
• By Sue Sutter

Namandje Bumpus' departure means there is no obvious, internal candidate to serve as acting commissioner when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January and the Senate works to confirm a new leader.

Deals Shaping The Medtech And Diagnostics Industries, November 2024

 
• By Medtech Insight Team

An interactive look at medtech and diagnostics deals made during November 2024. Data courtesy of Biomedtracker.

Leveraging Patient Health Data: Philips' Strategy For Hospital Clinical Innovation

 
• By Natasha Barrow

Jonathan Kamerman, ambulatory monitoring and diagnostics, national sales leader at Philips, discusses leveraging and managing patient data to solve hospital pressure points.

Industry, Parliament And Council Aligned On MDR ‘De-Bureaucratization’

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

Following the Council of the EU’s early December meeting, a strong consensus is emerging among industry and policymakers on the nature of many aspects of the much-needed reform of the EU’s medtech regulations.

MTI100 - Medtech Industry Reaches New Chapter In Its Structural Evolution

The Top 100 ranking of global medtechs by revenues for 2023 illustrated how the leaders continue to tailor innovation to users and patients according to market trends while driving portfolio management for growth.

BD Pays $175M To Resolve Alaris Infusion Pump Financial Fraud Allegations

 
• By Elizabeth Orr

The settlement with the SEC closes out safety issues around the company’s Alaris infusion pumps. BD reportedly failed to alert investors or the FDA of known problems with the infusion pumps’ software for several years.

Bayer Expands Into IBS Market With HiDoc Technologies Acquisition, Cara Care App

 
• By David Ridley

Bayer Consumer Health snaps up digital therapeutic Cara Care for its Precision Health business with an eye to developing its self-care capabilities.

Great Britain Pre-Market Device Regulations Reset For Late 2025

 
• By Ashley Yeo

UK MHRA updates timings for key elements of the new system of medtech regulation in Great Britain and prepares to assess IVD sector views.

Don’t Let Drug Regulators Handle Medical Devices: EU Needs Dedicated Agency

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

With debate intensifying in the EU over potential EMA oversight of device regulation, life sciences lawyer, Alison Dennis, is advocating for a distinct European Devices Agency to streamline and improve current regulations.

Medtech Insight’s Latest Medtech 100 Ranking Published

 
• By Ashley Yeo

Top 100 publicly listed medtech companies ranked by global revenues, and listings for the top cardiology, orthopedic, IVD and imaging performers based on 2023 or 2023-24 revenues, are now available from Medtech Insight.

Have Your Say: European Commission’s Targeted Evaluation Consultation Open

 
• By Amanda Maxwell

There is considerable pressure now on the European Commission to complete its targeted evaluation of the EU’s medical device regulations and start rectifying many of its shortfalls that are impacting patients and industry alike

Nvidia Acquires Vingroup's VinBrain AI Firm

 
• By Natasha Barrow

Nvidia shows its commitment to developing AI capabilities in Vietnam with VinBrain acquisition and two new AI research and data centers.