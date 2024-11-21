Medtech Insight
Increased staffing would enable the commission's device unit to drive urgent regulatory changes more quickly, leading cardiologist Alan Fraser tells Galway meeting
When It Comes To Stroke Care, Spanish Start-Up Embodies ‘Time Is Brain’ Medical Principle To Save Neurons And Lives
Medtech Insight spoke with executives from Spanish medtech firm Time is Brain about their wearable device that monitors stroke victims in real time, potentially saving lives.
Oz is widely seen as a gifted health communicator and has device-industry cred, but brings little experience running a large government organization or with the policy and budget challenges confronting Medicare and Medicaid.
The EU’s health nominee may not be as controversial as the recent US one, but the candidate being grilled has proved the least popular of the commissioner nominations with MEPs
At a recent Washington, DC conference, key government figures expressed optimism that bipartisan efforts will continue to drive advancements in medical technology, even amidst political challenges. They also emphasized the importance of supporting ARPA-H and BARDA initiatives.
Medical device manufacturers are among the companies that will face more regulatory challenges in the coming year. Two new reports look at the growing complexity of the regulatory landscape organizations will have to navigate.
Abbott is celebrating the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Ireland for diabetes care.
A short consultation has been launched by the UK MHRA on elements of devices regulation for Great Britain that have evolved since the first consultation on UKCA marking in 2021.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services has generated both cautious optimism and concerns in the medtech sector, with concerns including a less science-based regulatory environment and potential user fee cuts.
Despite the growing risks cybersecurity poses to the US healthcare system, the Department of Health and Human Services continues to face challenges in meeting the threat, according to a report from the GAO. The new report also provides recommendations for the department to beef up its cyber defenses.
News We’re Watching: Schwarzenegger ZB’s Chief Movement Officer; J&J Ottava Enters Clinical Trials; Dassault, FDA Develop First Guide For Virtual Twins
This week, Zimmer Biomet announced a new role of chief movement officer for Arnold Schwarzenegger, J&J MedTech receives IDE approval for Ottava, Dassault Systèmes with US FDA develop first guide for virtual twins, Mainz Biomed and Thermo Fisher team up to fight colorectal cancer.
The EU’s PRRC role can differ substantially according to the circumstances at individual companies. But there is a need to further understand and shape PRRC's responsibilities so there is strong consistency across the board, PRRCs and associated stakeholders heard recently in Malaga.
Massachusetts-based Harbinger Health has partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York to accelerate the validation of its AI-driven blood test for early-stage cancer detection. The company also recently presented encouraging data at two conferences.
Far-reaching AI regulations issued in the European Union also hold implications for US firms, a recent journal article claims. Companies that sell, use, import or distribute AI devices in the EU are all affected.
Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election once again is creating a potentially unsettling transition process for the FDA. While it is far from clear that the new administration actually will want to disrupt the agency, there are several ways it could happen.
Medtech engineering association shares concerns over regulations, innovation and EU competitiveness with remainder of medtech industry.
France’s medtech sector is strong, growing and innovative. Medtech Insight spoke to several French medtech leaders about the unique features and pitfalls their industry may face.
The EU medtech regulations are being targeted for change, with many amendments being critical for the sector and patients. Ireland’s Niall MacAleenan explained why tackling governance is the most critical part of this at a recent meeting in Galway.
Attorneys with law firm Gibson Dunn believe that fewer investors will be investigated for False Claims Act violations under the incoming Trump administration but expect other policy to go full steam ahead.