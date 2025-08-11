Zimmer Biomet Targets 2027 Launch For Semi-Autonomous Orthopedic Robot After Monogram Acquisition

AI-Driven mBôs Platform Adds Remote Operation, Markerless Tracking And Seven Degrees Of Freedom To Portfolio.

 
• By Shubham Singh
Zimmer Biomet expects the Monogram deal to meet its financial and strategic criteria, be neutral to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from 2025 through 2027 and become accretive thereafter. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

More from Medtech Insight

More from Robotic Surgery