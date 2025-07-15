Generics Bulletin
Beijing City Releases AI Action Plan Including Drug Regulation
National Regulator Also Considering Moves
15 Jul 2025
•
By
Xu Hu
LLM-powered AI is good at administrative tasks but has limitations for broader uses that require understanding of complicated biological systems critical in clinical development.
(Shutterstock)
