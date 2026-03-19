Industry Wants Global Alignment On AI-Related Manufacturing Regulation

 
• By Manas Mishra
  
Representational image of an engineer standing in an industrial facility using a laptop.
AI’s fast entry into pharma manufacturing requires early global regulatory alignment, industry group warns. (Shutterstock)
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