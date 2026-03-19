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Industry Wants Global Alignment On AI-Related Manufacturing Regulation
Mar 19 2026
•
By
Manas Mishra
AI’s fast entry into pharma manufacturing requires early global regulatory alignment, industry group warns.
(Shutterstock)
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