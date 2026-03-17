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Denmark Aims To Streamline First-In-Human Trials For Advanced Therapies
Mar 17 2026
•
By
Vibha Sharma
Denmark Wants To Help Sponsors Navigate ATMP Clinical Trial Requirements
(Shutterstock)
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