Denmark Aims To Streamline First-In-Human Trials For Advanced Therapies

 
• By Vibha Sharma
  
Gene therapy concept. Medical technology. Medtech.
Denmark Wants To Help Sponsors Navigate ATMP Clinical Trial Requirements (Shutterstock)
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