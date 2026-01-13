Pink Sheet
Rigor And Flexibility Collide At US FDA’s Biologics Center
Jan 13 2026
By
Bridget Silverman
The Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research moved toward greater manufacturing flexibility and stricter evaluation of clinical evidence with cell and gene therapies.
(Shutterstock)
