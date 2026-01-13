Rigor And Flexibility Collide At US FDA’s Biologics Center

 
• By Bridget Silverman
  
The Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research moved toward greater manufacturing flexibility and stricter evaluation of clinical evidence with cell and gene therapies. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Cell & Gene Therapies

More from Manufacturing