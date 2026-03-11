Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US Ahead Of EU On ‘Out-Of-Spec’ Advanced Therapy Products, Says Biotech
Mar 11 2026
•
By
Eliza Slawther
It is easier to provide out-of-specification advanced therapies in US clinical trials than in European ones, a biotech expert says
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Cell & Gene Therapies
More from Advanced Technologies