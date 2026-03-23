EMA Moves To Elevate Role Of Non-Clinical Data In Pediatric Cancer Drug Development

PIPs Are Increasingly Being Based On Drug’s Mechanism Of Action

 
• By Vibha Sharma
  
Healthcare, teddy bear and child cancer patient holding her toy for support or comfort. Medical, recovery and girl kid with leukemia standing after treatment or chemotherapy in a medicare hospital.
EMA wants to support the development of pediatric oncology medicines (Shutterstock)
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