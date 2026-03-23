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EMA Moves To Elevate Role Of Non-Clinical Data In Pediatric Cancer Drug Development
PIPs Are Increasingly Being Based On Drug’s Mechanism Of Action
Mar 23 2026
•
By
Vibha Sharma
EMA wants to support the development of pediatric oncology medicines
(Shutterstock)
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