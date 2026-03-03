Pfizer CEO Has ‘A Problem With CBER Leadership’ At US FDA

 
• By Andrew McConaghie
  
Albert Bourla said the company is having productive discussions with the FDA's career staff. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Agency Leadership

More from United States