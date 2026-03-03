Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Pfizer CEO Has ‘A Problem With CBER Leadership’ At US FDA
Mar 03 2026
•
By
Andrew McConaghie
Albert Bourla said the company is having productive discussions with the FDA's career staff.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Agency Leadership
More from United States