His Own Words: FDA Commissioner Martin Makary On His First Year Achievements And Challenges

 
• By Sue Sutter
  
Makary quotes
FDA Commissioner Martin Makary reflects on accomplishments and challenges in his first year. (Nielsen Hobbs; Pink Sheet | Images from Shutterstock, FDA)
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