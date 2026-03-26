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His Own Words: FDA Commissioner Martin Makary On His First Year Achievements And Challenges
Mar 26 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
FDA Commissioner Martin Makary reflects on accomplishments and challenges in his first year.
(Nielsen Hobbs; Pink Sheet | Images from Shutterstock, FDA)
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