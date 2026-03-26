Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA Commissioner Makary’s ‘Bold’ Year 1 Reforms Clouded By Staff Churn, Process Issues
Mar 26 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
FDA Commissioner Martin Makary is celebrating his first year in office.
(Nielsen Hobbs; Pink Sheet | Images from Shutterstock, FDA)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from US FDA
More from United States