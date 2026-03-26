US FDA Commissioner Makary’s ‘Bold’ Year 1 Reforms Clouded By Staff Churn, Process Issues

 
• By Sue Sutter
  
FDA Commissioner Martin Makary is celebrating his first year in office. (Nielsen Hobbs; Pink Sheet | Images from Shutterstock, FDA)
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