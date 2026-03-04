US FDA COO Butler Retiring, Among First Of Makary’s Senior Team To Depart

 
• By Derrick Gingery
  
WHITE OAK, MD - JULY 20: A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
FDA COO Barclay Butler plans to retire from federal service. • Source: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
