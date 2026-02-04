Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA’s Drugs, Biologics Centers See Increased Hiring, But Not Enough To Overcome Departures
Feb 04 2026
•
By
Derrick Gingery
Hiring increased at the FDA in the FY 2026 first quarter, but was outnumbered by departures.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from US FDA
More from United States