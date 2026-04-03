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Biosimilar Streamlining Takes A Further Step Forward In Europe
EMA Formally Adopts Reflection Paper On Tailored Clinical Approach
Apr 03 2026
•
By
Dave Wallace
The EMA has formally adopted its reflection paper on biosimilar streamlining • Source: Alamy
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