Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA Eases Biosimilar Requirement On Use of Foreign Comparator PK Data
Mar 09 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
The FDA is lifting the recommendation for a three-way PK bridge in biosimilar development.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Biosimilars
More from United States