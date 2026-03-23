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Ascent’s US Myrbetriq Challenge Fails, Court Upholds Astellas Mirabegron Patents
Mar 23 2026
•
By
Dean Rudge
Four patents on the sustained-release mirabegron formulation were upheld by the court.
(Shutterstock)
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