Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Lessons On The Art Of Lobbying At The Generic Association's Annual Meeting
Making Industry’s Voice Heard In A ‘Tense’ And ‘Unpredictable’ Climate
Feb 27 2026
•
By
Dave Wallace
Panellists discussed how to get traction with US lawmakers
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Generics
More from Biosimilars & Generics