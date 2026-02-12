Sandoz, Former Parent Novartis Hit With New US Generic Price-Fixing Suit

 
• By Dean Rudge
  
Dollars
The complaint maintains the conspiracy to fix prices included big rigging and customer allocation. • Source: Shutterstock
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Generics

More from United States