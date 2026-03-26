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Iran War: Fuel Woes Exacerbate Fragility Of Europe’s Medicines Distribution System
Mar 26 2026
•
By
Francesca Bruce
Higher fuel prices caused by the Iran war threaten the distribution of medicines in Europe.
(Shutterstock)
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