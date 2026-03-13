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Decades-Old US FDA SUPAC Guidance May Be Updated To Help Onshoring Goals
Mar 13 2026
•
By
Manas Mishra
The FDA SUPAC guidances, created in the 1990s, include recommendations for documenting and reporting post‑approval manufacturing changes.
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