Decades-Old US FDA SUPAC Guidance May Be Updated To Help Onshoring Goals

 
• By Manas Mishra
  
The FDA SUPAC guidances, created in the 1990s, include recommendations for documenting and reporting post‑approval manufacturing changes. (Shutterstock)
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