EMA Explains How To Use ‘Emerging’ 3D Printing Technology For Solid Oral Drugs

 
• By Neena Brizmohun
  
3D printer nozzle
A new EMA guidance deals with the use of three-dimensional printing in pharmaceutical manufacturing (Shutterstock)
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