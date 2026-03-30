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EMA Explains How To Use ‘Emerging’ 3D Printing Technology For Solid Oral Drugs
Mar 30 2026
•
By
Neena Brizmohun
A new EMA guidance deals with the use of three-dimensional printing in pharmaceutical manufacturing
(Shutterstock)
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