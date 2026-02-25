Manufacturing Drift To Distribution-Chain Risks: Denmark Sets New Inspection Priorities

 
• By Vibha Sharma
  
Shot from pill press machine of female process technician in sterile classroom clothing holding digital tablet while inspecting manufacturing equipment at pharmaceutical factory
The marketing dossier is the benchmark inspectors use to confirm that a product is made as approved (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Manufacturing

More from Compliance