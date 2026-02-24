Pink Sheet
Bayer Challenges J&J’s Real-World Data Analysis For Erleada Survival Advantage Claims
Feb 24 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
Bayer's false advertising lawsuit against J&J came in the midst of a tight competitive market for the firms' prostate cancer treatments.
(Shutterstock)
