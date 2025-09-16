Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
‘Major Statements’ Are Major Target Of US FDA’s New TV Ad Crackdown
Sep 16 2025
•
By
Sarah Karlin-Smith
,
Cathy Kelly
, and
Derrick Gingery
TV ads with fast-paced and distracting visuals during the presentation of the "major statement" landed many sponsors FDA enforcement letters.
(Shutterstock)
More from Marketing & Advertising
More from US FDA