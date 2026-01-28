Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Repeat Offenders: Neffy, Anktiva Promotions Draw Another US FDA Untitled Letter After Crackdown
Jan 28 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
The FDA threw a second red flag on Neffy and Anktiva promotions.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Marketing & Advertising
More from United States