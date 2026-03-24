Soon-Shiong’s Statements Overstated Efficacy Of Immunity Bio’s Anktiva, US FDA Says

 
• By Bridget Silverman
  
ImmunityBio received the US FDA's first OPDP warning letter of 2026 for misleading promotion of Anktiva. (Shutterstock)
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