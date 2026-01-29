Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA Pushes Beyond Traditional Promotion, Challenges Microsoft Teams Background
Jan 29 2026
•
By
Manas Mishra
The agency’s actions highlight an emerging expectation that promotional compliance must extend to all digital environments.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Marketing & Advertising
More from Compliance