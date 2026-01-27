Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
EMA Targets Inconsistent Cardiovascular Toxicity Assessments In Oncology Trials
Jan 27 2026
•
By
Eliza Slawther
The EMA is proposing tailored guidelines that will assess the cardiovascular safety of cancer drugs
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Drug Safety
More from Pink Sheet