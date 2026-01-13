Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Novo, Lilly Obesity Drug Labels To Shed Suicidal Ideation Warnings
Jan 13 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
The FDA wants to cut suicidal ideation warnings out of labeling for GLP-1s approved for obesity.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Drug Safety
More from United States