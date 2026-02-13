Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA Rolls Back Boxed Warnings For Six Menopause Hormone Therapies
Feb 13 2026
•
By
Manas Mishra
Menopausal hormone therapies have carried warnings about serious side effects such as breast cancer since early 2000s.
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Drug Safety
More from Pink Sheet