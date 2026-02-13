US FDA Rolls Back Boxed Warnings For Six Menopause Hormone Therapies

 
• By Manas Mishra
  
An image of pills spilling out from a bottle with a danger symbol next to it
Menopausal hormone therapies have carried warnings about serious side effects such as breast cancer since early 2000s.
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Drug Safety

More from Pink Sheet