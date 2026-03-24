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China’s Out-Licensing Of Innovative Assets Seen As ‘Rational’ Policy-Driven Choice
Mar 24 2026
•
By
Xu Hu
Accelerating the development of commercial health insurance and stimulating investment in the biopharma sector are among China’s development objectives set for this year.
(Shutterstock)
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