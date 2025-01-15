EU Pharma Reform & Reducing Reliance On Asian Imports: What To Expect in 2025
The European Commission's 100-day countdown to deliver a Critical Medicines Act, aimed at improving the EU's resilience to supply chain disruptions and price volatility, began last December. Meanwhile, negotiations over the proposed package that will reform the over 20-year-old EU pharmaceutical legislation are now in the hands of the Council of the EU. The Pink Sheet examines what to expect for these key pieces of legislation this year.