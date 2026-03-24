China’s Threat To US Rx Sector Unifying Capitol Hill

 
• By Michael McCaughan
  
Legislation combating China's rise in the biotech sector could be placed in the FDA user fee reauthorization legislation. (Shutterstock)
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